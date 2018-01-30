Charleston fire chief candidates take another step in interview process Tuesday

The city of Charleston is one step closer to naming its new fire chief.More >>
The city of Charleston is one step closer to naming its new fire chief.More >>
Crews are working the scene of an accident on I-95 in Colleton County.More >>
Crews are working the scene of an accident on I-95 in Colleton County.More >>
Berkeley County substitute teachers may receive a little bump in their paycheck soon.More >>
Berkeley County substitute teachers may receive a little bump in their paycheck soon.More >>
A jailhouse informant once linked Timothy Taylor to the 2009 disappearance of a New York teen who disappeared around Myrtle Beach. He was considered a possible suspect in the case, but never formally charged. Tuesday, he'll be sentenced on an unrelated 2011 armed robbery charge.More >>
A jailhouse informant once linked Timothy Taylor to the 2009 disappearance of a New York teen who disappeared around Myrtle Beach. He was considered a possible suspect in the case, but never formally charged. Tuesday, he'll be sentenced on an unrelated 2011 armed robbery charge.More >>
A lawyer representing an unarmed teenager, who police say was shot and killed over a stolen car, is considering filing a civil suit.More >>
A lawyer representing an unarmed teenager, who police say was shot and killed over a stolen car, is considering filing a civil suit.More >>