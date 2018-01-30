Charleston fire chief candidates take another step in interview process Tuesday

The nationwide search for Charleston next fire chief has been narrowed down to four people. (Source: Live 5/File)

The city of Charleston is one step closer to naming its new fire chief.

City leaders will meet with the candidates during a breakfast Tuesday for another part of the interview. The meal will allow the four men seeking the office a chance to explain their platforms.

Former chief Karen Brack resigned in March 2017 after she was hired in 2012.

Every finalist has at least 28 years of experience in the fire service. Interim fire chief John Tippett is also among the candidates. He has 44 years of experience including 16 as a Chief Officer. He also holds a masters degree in Emergency Services Management from Columbia Southern.

Other candidates include Durham, N.C. fire chief Daniel Curia, Cary, N.C. fire chief Raymond Allan Cain, and Kansas City, MO fire chief Paul J. Berardi.

The breakfast, which isn't open to the public, begins at 9 a.m. An interview panel with the public safety committee will happen Wednesday.

