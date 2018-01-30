Chemical trailer accident causes hazmat situation on I-95 in Colleton Co.

The tanker involved in the incident sits below a bridge after it jackknifed on I-95. (Source: Colleton County Fire)

Crews worked the scene of a chemical trailer accident Tuesday morning which led to a hazmat response on I-95 in Colleton County.

The truck struck a guardrail near mile marker 56 southbound which caused it to jackknife and slide down an embankment according to the Colleton County Fire Department. Both diesel tanks on the truck were breached and spilled a large amount of fuel on the highway and in the creek below.

The driver was injured but was able to get themselves out of the truck. An extension ladder was lowered to get to the driver who was transported to the hospital.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area for six hours while crews worked the scene to clean up debris and fuel

