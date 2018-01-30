Quantcast

One hospitalized after accident involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Colleton Co.

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are working the scene of an accident on I-95 in Colleton County. 

The collision involved a tractor-trailer at mile-marker 56 on I-95 southbound according to the Colleton County Fire Department. 

A vehicle is in a creek and a bridge was damaged as a result, the department said. 

One lane is closed and drivers should expect delays in the area. 

