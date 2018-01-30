One hospitalized after accident involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Colleton Co.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer happened Tuesday morning in Colleton Co. (Source: Live 5)

Crews are working the scene of an accident on I-95 in Colleton County.

The collision involved a tractor-trailer at mile-marker 56 on I-95 southbound according to the Colleton County Fire Department.

A vehicle is in a creek and a bridge was damaged as a result, the department said.

One lane is closed and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.