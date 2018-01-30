Banana bread prompts suspicious package call at West Ashley bank

Charleston police and fire responded to the Bank of America in the 900 block of Savannah Highway Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 7:28 a.m.for a suspicious package. Both Charleston fire and police responded to the scene according to dispatch.

These calls can be serious, but it turns out this one had no cause for alarm. Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the package contained banana bread.

