Carnival cruise ship passenger suffers reported stroke, evacuated to Charleston hospital

A 46-year-old woman on a cruise ship was evacuated to Charleston Tuesday.

She reportedly suffered a stroke on the Carnival Pride 15 miles east off the coast of the Holy City according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard sector Charleston officials were notified of the incident at 6:27 p.m. Monday, but heavy fog didn't allow for a Coast Guard helicopter to get to the ship until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The woman and a nurse were hoisted and taken to Roper St. Francis hospital, Coast Guard officials said. She was reported to be in stable condition.

