TAKE A STAND: Flu Season 2018

2018 will likely go down as the worst flu season in nearly a decade. (Source: Pixabay)

2018 will likely go down as the worst flu season in nearly a decade.

Not since the 2009 swine flu pandemic has the flu been this bad. Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control reported it was the first time in 15 years that every state in the continental U.S. reported widespread flu activity in the same week.

Thousands across the country are in the hospital or at home in the bed. Here in South Carolina, the state health department reports 46 people have died from the flu, 10 right here in the Lowcountry.

And we’re not even at peak season.

Doctors say the flu will likely continue through February and into March. We’ve all heard about the importance of washing our hands.

We can’t do that enough. And some may feel it’s too late to get a flu shot, or not get the shot because this year’s vaccine was a bad match and only 30 percent effective.

It’s never too late. Doctors say everyone six months and older should get the flu shot. And 30 percent of prevention is better than nothing at all.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.