Brittanee Drexel family attorney releases statement on man once linked to disappearance

The attorney for the family of Brittanee Drexel has released a statement about a man who was once linked to Drexel's disappearance.

Timothy Taylor, who was once linked to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel, pleaded guilty last July to an armed robbery at a Mount Pleasant restaurant in 2011 and was expected to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

However, Taylor's attorney, Mark Peper, said the sentencing has been postponed for up to six weeks because of "a matter of law." It is not yet clear what legal issue is delaying the sentencing.

Attorney Bradley Conway, who represents the Drexel family released the following statement Tuesday evening:

Although Brittanee Drexel's family watches this case with interest, it is not directly connected to the Drexel case. The desire to find the truth behind the allegations that Mr. Taylor was involved in the disappearance and murder of Brittanee Drexel is as solid as ever as the investigation continues. The family believes that time and further investigation will lead to the prosecution of the violent criminals responsible for Brittanees murder. Dawn Drexel, Brittanees mother, continues to ask the public for information regarding her daughters murder and remains as determined as ever to bring those responsible to justice.

A civil rights leader who is helping Taylor's family welcomes the sentencing delay.

"We need a little more time, a little more time for the Department of Justice to look over our case," John Barnett said after court.

Taylor has already served probation for the armed robbery on the state level.

Taylor’s family and supporters came to court Tuesday.

Barnett says Taylor had nothing to do with Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance and murder.

He's not convinced Drexel is dead.

"We haven't found any bones in an alligator pit. We haven't found any sign that she is actually deceased," Barnett said after court. "But yet they are trying to take someone to jail or utilize this particular murder to send someone to jail."

Taylor’s attorney believes the feds filed charges to try to get information from him about the Drexel case.

A jailhouse informant told FBI agents Taylor and his dad played roles in kidnapping, raping and shooting Drexel dead, then dumping her body in an alligator pit near McClellanville.

Taylor said he was in school at the time.

He is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on the sentencing delay for Taylor.

