Sentencing delayed for man once linked to Drexel disappearance

Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. (Source: Charleston County Detention Center)

The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to a Mount Pleasant armed robbery has been delayed, the man's attorney says.

Timothy Taylor pleaded guilty last July to an armed robbery at a Mount Pleasant restaurant in 2011 and was expected to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

However, Taylor's attorney, Mark Peper, said the sentencing has been postponed for up to six weeks because of "a matter of law."

It is not yet clear what legal issue is delaying the sentencing.

Taylor has already served probation for the armed robbery on the state level.

Taylor’s family and supporters came to court Tuesday.

Civil rights leader John Barnett says Taylor had nothing to do with Drexel’s disappearance and murder.

Taylor’s attorney believes the feds filed charges to try to get information from him about the Drexel case.

A jailhouse informant told FBI agents Taylor and his dad played roles in kidnapping, raping and shooting Drexel dead, then dumping her body in an alligator pit near McClellanville.

Taylor said he was in school at the time.

