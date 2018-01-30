Sentencing for man named in Drexel disappearance delayed

Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. (Source: Charleston County Detention Center)

The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to a Mount Pleasant armed robbery has been delayed, the man's attorney says.

Timothy Taylor pleaded guilty last July to an armed robbery at a Mount Pleasant restaurant in 2011 and was expected to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

However, Taylor's attorney, Mark Peper, said the sentencing has been postponed for up to six weeks because of "a matter of law."

It is not yet clear what legal issue is delaying the sentencing.

Taylor was named by a jailhouse informant as being involved in the April 2009 disappearance of New York teenager Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach.

Taylor said he was in school at the time.

Several groups have since spoken out publicly on his behalf, claiming the only reason federal prosecutors went after him on the armed robbery was to coerce him into providing information on the Drexel case.

