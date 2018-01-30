Sentencing for man named in Drexel disappearance delayed

The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to a Mount Pleasant armed robbery has been delayed, the man's attorney says.More >>
A 46-year-old woman on a cruise ship was evacuated to Charleston Tuesday.More >>
A winning Powerball ticket was cashed Monday by two friends.More >>
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Design Review Board will review plans for a 6-story hotel on Wednesday.More >>
Charleston police and fire responded to the Bank of America in the 900 block of Savannah Highway Tuesday morning.More >>
