Mt. Pleasant board to review designs for new 6-story, 116-unit hotel

The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Design Review Board will review plans for a 6-story hotel on Wednesday.



The new Aloft Hotel would be located at 1381 Old Georgetown Rd., near the intersection of Highway 17 and I-526.



Preliminary plans for the hotel detail a design that is 80-feet tall with more than 75,500 square feet.



If the design for the hotel moves forward, this will be the third Aloft hotel in the Charleston area. One is already located near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston, and another in the downtown peninsula near the Ravenel Bridge.



The town’s Design Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.



