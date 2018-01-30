North Charleston man finds $1 million Powerball ticket in car cupholder after 23 days

A North Charleston man got luckier than most when he found his ticket.

A winning Powerball ticket was cashed Monday by two friends.

The man who purchased the ticket from The Spinx gas station on W. Montague Ave in North Charleston found it in the cupholder of his girlfriend's car after 23 days according to lottery officials.

If the winners had spent $1 more for the PowerPlay option, their prize would have doubled to $2 million. The odds of winning $1 million playing powerball are 1 in 11.7 million, lottery officials said.

The gas station which sold the ticket also received a $10,000 commission for selling the ticket.

