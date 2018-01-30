Man convicted of federal gun, drug charges sentenced

Frank Odom, 30, has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. (source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

A man convicted of federal gun and drug charges has been sentenced Tuesday.

Frank Odom, 30, has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Odom was convicted on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and of selling cocaine to an undercover ATF agent.

The investigation was launched in 2015 to investigate gun a drug trafficking activities in the Charleston-metropolitan area.

During the investigation, agents made undercover buys from Odom, including the purchase of cocaine and a .40 caliber pistol.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.