Hanahan Police K-9 injured in training accident

Hanahan K-9 Police trainee Bear suffered cuts to two legs in a training accident. (Source: Hanahan Police)

Bear, with the Hanahan Police Dept., was injured during training. (Source: Hanahan Police)

A police K-9 officer in Hanahan was injured by broken glass during training inside a home.

The dog, named Bear, has been with the Hanahan Police Department since October, according to Lt. Michael Fowler.

Police say the dog was training in a house when a vase fell over and spooked him. Bear then jumped and landed on shards of the vase cutting one front and one back leg.

Bear was in the process of finishing up his training and was due to be finished on Friday.

Fowler says it's a minor set back and expects Bear to be fully recovered in about two weeks.

