Exchange Club Fairgrounds to host Lowcountry Coin Club

If you like coins of all sorts - big ones, little ones, new ones and old ones- then the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Ladson is the place to be this weekend.

The Lowcountry Coin Club will be holding its Winter Coin Show, Friday Saturday and Sunday., February second, third and fourth.

Lowell Knouff, Club president, says the club is for people who like to collect coins of all types. Among the coins on display, new ones like the America the Beautiful Quarters and old ones like Colonial coins, and even ancient Roman coins. Paper money will be on display, too.

On Saturday Feb. 3rd, from 10AM until 3PM, the Red Cross will be on site to encourage you to give the Gift of Life. One donor will win a prize, that just might make the winner a coin collector.

Admission is free with a Photo ID. The Exchange Club Fairgrounds is located at 9850 Highway 78 in Ladson.

For more information, go to www.lowcountrycoinclub.com.

