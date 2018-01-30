S.C. senator to donate money from casino mogul accused of sexual misconduct

Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. on March 15, 2016. Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder. (Source: AP)

Sen. Tim Scott says he will not keep money donated to his campaign by casino mogul Steve Wynn. (Source: Live 5)

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says he won't keep money donated by the casino mogul recently accused of sexual misconduct.

A spokeswoman for the senator says he plays to donate the $5,400 dollars Steve Wynn gave him during the 2015-16 election cycle to charity, WYFF-TV reported.

Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. Wynn has denied the allegations.

Scott joins the list of Republican leaders who plan to either donate or return the money.

WYFF reported Wynn also donated $10,000 each to the South Carolina and North Carolina Republican parties during the same election cycle.

