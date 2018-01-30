Trident Health reports more than 600 positive flu tests since Jan. 1

Doctors are urging people to get a flu shot if they haven't already done so. (Source: AP)

Trident Health officials say more than 600 people have tested positive for the flu since the start of the year.

The latest flu stats show 677 people tested positive between Jan. 1 and Monday.

Trident Health continues to operate under a restricted visitation policy at Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center, according to spokesperson Kelly Bowen.

That policy is:

No visitors with flu-like symptoms.

Children under 12 will not be allowed in patient rooms. Children are welcome to wait in our public areas and waiting rooms with adult supervision.

Only 2 visitors per patient allowed.

Officials are monitoring the policy daily, Bowen said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.