Sullivan's Island dog recovering after owner says it was attacked by coyotes

A Sullivan’s Island woman’s Jack Russel Terrier is recovering after being attacked by coyotes last week.

Margaret Burns said it happened early Thursday morning when she let her dog, Tig, out to use the bathroom.

“I let him out like I normally do, and as soon as he got out, he ran around the front of the house and I heard all of this commotion,” Burns said. “Howling and growling, yelping and squealing and then I knew they had him.”

Burns said she jumped out of bed and grabbed what she could to try and defend her dog. That included using a flashlight and a baseball bat.

“There were three coyotes and one of them had him by the neck,” Burns said.

Burns said eventually the coyotes ran off after she shined the light in their eyes and threw the bat in their direction.

The following morning Burns brought Tig to the veterinary clinic where according to documents, the dog was given a rabies vaccine booster, and two staples on each side of his neck where his wounds were.

“He wasn’t himself for a few days,” Burns said. “He didn’t eat or drink any water. He was traumatized.”

Now Burns is urging residents to be on the lookout for coyotes in their back yards as mating season is in full swing.

