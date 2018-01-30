Authorities investigating after gunshot victim shows up at Colleton County ER

Authorities are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at an emergency room in Colleton County.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say it happened Tuesday morning when someone with a non life threatening gunshot wound showed up at the ER at the Colleton County Medical Center.

"Deputies along with the Walterboro Police Department responded and advised that the patient was not being cooperative with law enforcement," CCSO officials said.

According to investigators, the victim refused to give any information whether the incident was accidental, who was involved or where the incident happened.

