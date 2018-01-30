Coroner: Victim of January auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley dies from injuries

The victim of a Jan. 30 auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley has died from her injuries.

Myra Lee, 57, of Charleston died Feb. 14 from injuries sustained during the accident according to Charleston County deputy coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

It happened in the area of St. Andrews Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a 2005 Hyundai struck Lee. CCSO continues to investigate.

