Charleston Co. Republican, Democratic parties share thoughts on Trump's first year in office

The chairs of the Charleston County Republican Party and Democratic Party shared their views on President Donald Trump's first year in office ahead of his first State of the Union Address.

There was difference in opinions of the performance and effectiveness of President Trump.

There was at least one thing they agreed both parties should do: cooperate.

"I would like to see people sit down and work together," said Larry Kobrovsky, the chair of the Charleston County Republican Party. "The issues that we have face all of us."

"One of the things that we'd all like to see moving forward into the next year is to see a little more bipartisanship and see President Trump really try and work with Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate," said Brady Quirk-Garvan, chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party.

The differences come in their opinions of President Trump's first year in office.

"I think his first year has been an unmitigated disaster, and almost every policy he has went out to try and achieve has failed," Garvan said.

The local Democratic Party organization says since Trump has been in office, they've had more volunteers, donations and party members wanting to run for office.

"We've seen health care costs rise, and we've seen the situation in North Korea become more destabilized," Garvan said.

The local Republican Party organization says now is the time to take advantage of the party's majority in American government.

"I think with Trump, whatever he said he was going to do he's largely done," Kobrovsky said.

Kobrovsky sees Trump's tax reform plans as one of Trump's biggest accomplishments.

"We believe companies will come home and invest more in businesses and create more jobs and hence more income and higher wages for people," Kobrovsky said.

Quirk-Garvan would like to see protections for people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

"So that people who are living here, Dreamers, who are going to school, serving in the military have families here that they can live safely and freely and contribute to the America that they love," Quirk-Garvan said.

With President Trump's first State of the Union address behind him, their hope is for the parties to work together.

"I think what Trump is trying to do something to help them but only as means if it's part of a broader solutions to security and citizenship," Kobrovsky said.



