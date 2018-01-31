Dispatch: Charleston PD respond to reported shooting downtown

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on Meeting Street at the on-ramp to I-26 according to dispatch. 

Details remain limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.

