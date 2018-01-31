Investigators attempting to locate possible witness in I-26 on ramp homicide

Picture of a van whose occupants may have seen what led up to a fatal shooting in Charleston. (Source: CPD)

Investigators are attempting to identify a vehicle and find its occupants who may have witnessed events which led up to a fatal shooting at a highway on ramp in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department said the people in the vehicle may have driven past the victim and suspect in a late Tuesday night shooting at the I-26 on ramp from Meeting Street.

"Investigators are attempting to identify this vehicle and its occupants who may have witnessed a portion of this incident," CPD officials said in a statement.

Police describe the vehicle as a light colored, full size panel van with what appears to be a ladder rack on top.

"The vehicle has windows on the front driver/passenger doors and the rear doors," police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the city's first murder of the year to come forward.

If you have any information you are asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Officers responded Tuesday at 11:38 p.m. to a reported shooting on the I-26 on-ramp from Meeting Street.

Investigators say the victim's vehicle made a left turn from Meeting Street onto the on-ramp and say they believe the victim became involved in some kind of altercation with someone in another vehicle.

Police found the victim, 48-year-old Dominique Sheppard of North Charleston, near his vehicle, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Sheppard was suffering several gunshot wounds to the chest, Francis said.

He later died at MUSC on Wednesday morning, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Police released a photo of the victim's vehicle, a silver Chevrolet, which they found partially on the roadway and partially on the shoulder.

