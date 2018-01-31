One dead after Charleston PD respond to reported shooting downtown

Quantcast

The Charleston Police Department are investigating a reported shooting overnight.

Officers found a man shot in the chest several times on the on-ramp from Meeting Street to I-26. 

He later died at the hospital according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis. Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence, Francis said. 

The call came in at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.

