BCSO: Two charged in Summerville home burglary

Karlos Aiken, who was charged in connection with the burglary Monday (Source: BCSO)

Two men have been charged with second-degree burglary in connection with an incident in the Summerville area Monday afternoon.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the burglary in progress in the 300 block of McLaurin Avenue at 2:36 p.m. They later charged David Perry Nelson, 17, of Goose Creek and Karlos Tyrese Aiken, 18, of Summerville with the crime.

A deputy detained one of the men trying to flee from the scene and the home was later found to have a broken window with a brick located inside near the glass. Dresser drawers inside the house were also left open, deputies said.

The driver's license of the second subject was located in a silver Ford Focus near the house after witnesses told deputies there were two subjects.

