CofC board chair outlines search process for new president

Glenn McConnell's retirement announcement Monday morning has forced College of Charleston officials to start up a search for its next leader.

Board of Trustees chair David Hay told the campus community Tuesday that he appointed fellow trustee Renee Romberger to chair the presidential search committee. Hay also wrote that the college intends to hire a recruitment firm to aid in the search.

The board also plans to hold a series of sessions to gather input from the "campus community" about the desired characteristics of its next leader. He added that more search committee members will be added in the following weeks.

Romberger graduated from the college in 1981 and is the Vice President of Community Health Policy for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Hay graduated in the same year and is the president and co-founder of Hay Tire Company. His wife, Mariana, owns Croghan’s Jewel Box on King Street in downtown Charleston.

The college's next president will be the 23rd in its history. McConnell's 4-year term is set to be the shortest for a president of the school since Walter Raleigh Coppedge served for two years from 1966 to 1968.

