James Island subdivision attempting to combat speeders, thru traffic

Residents in the Harbor Woods subdivision are tired of speeders and thru traffic flying through their neighborhood.

Tuesday night, a contractor presented plans to residents which would encourage the more than 2,000 daily drivers in the area to obey the speed limit and slow down.

The current set-up includes three speed humps on Nabors Drive. The company working on the plan to calm traffic says those humps are sub-standard. They plan to replace them with larger humps and also add four-way stop signs to all the heavily traveled intersections in the area.

"People are flying through there," Harbor Woods resident Elizabeth Massenburg said. "It just makes me very nervous. Especially for the children that are on the roads. There is an elementary school bus stop and no sidewalks, and people going 40 miles an hour in a 20 to 25 mile an hour zone."

Residents say they will also consider adding no thru traffic signs. The stop signs and speed hums should be completed by June 2018.

