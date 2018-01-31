Quantcast

Agru holding hiring event Feb. 6

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Agru America, Inc. is hiring next week. The company makes protective liners for landfills and other uses.  It is looking to fill openings for Manufacturing Technician, Plastic Manufacturing Maintenance Technician, and Plastic Manufacturing Production Supervisor. 

Resumes are required for all positions.   

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SC Works Charleston 

1930 Hanahan Rd in North Charleston

To see detailed job descriptions, go to www.scworks.org and review job orders 769017, 769020, and 769022

