PHOTO: Partial lunar eclipse seen over Charleston Wednesday morning

Anyone who stepped outside early enough Wednesday morning and then looked up saw something special over Charleston.

A partial lunar eclipse could be seen as part of the super blue blood moon event. Other parts of the United States saw a full lunar eclipse along with a tinge of red on top of the moon's normal grey-white appearance in the night sky.

The event began at 6:48 a.m. just before sunrise. It was visible very low in the sky over the Lowcountry.

