Quantcast

PHOTO: Partial lunar eclipse seen over Charleston Wednesday morn - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

PHOTO: Partial lunar eclipse seen over Charleston Wednesday morning

By Joey Sovine, Meteorologist
Connect
By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The partial lunar eclipse as seen from a Live 5 News camera Wednesday morning (Source: Joey Sovine/Live 5 News) The partial lunar eclipse as seen from a Live 5 News camera Wednesday morning (Source: Joey Sovine/Live 5 News)
Clouds slightly block the lunar eclipse over Charleston Wednesday morning (Source: Joey Sovine/Live 5 News) Clouds slightly block the lunar eclipse over Charleston Wednesday morning (Source: Joey Sovine/Live 5 News)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Anyone who stepped outside early enough Wednesday morning and then looked up saw something special over Charleston.

A partial lunar eclipse could be seen as part of the super blue blood moon event. Other parts of the United States saw a full lunar eclipse along with a tinge of red on top of the moon's normal grey-white appearance in the night sky. 

The event began at 6:48 a.m. just before sunrise. It was visible very low in the sky over the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly