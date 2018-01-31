Quantcast

CSU to dedicate baseball complex to Emanuel AME victim - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

CSU to dedicate baseball complex to Emanuel AME victim

By Lisa Weismann, Anchor
Connect
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Southern University will dedicate its baseball complex in honor of a former player’s mother, who was killed in the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston.

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was one of nine parishioners killed during a shooting at Emanuel AME. 

Her son, Chris Singleton, was a stand-out baseball player at CSU and was selected in the 2017 MLB draft.

The Singleton Baseball Complex which includes a building, a memorial plaza and a courtyard, will be dedicated next month. 

The building will house the Sharonda Coleman-Singleton Enrichment Center, which will serve as a gathering space for athletes to grow spiritually and academically, according to the university. 

A “Love is Stronger” memorial will be dedicated to all of the victims and their families.

The dedication will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at the school. 

It is open to the public. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly