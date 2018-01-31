Deputies searching for 2 missing Walterboro men

Ferguson was on his way to pick up the mother of his child but never arrived, deputies say. (Source: Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office)

Blakeney was a passenger in the vehicle Ferguson was last seen driving. (Source: Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating two missing Walterboro men.

Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23; and Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28; both of Walterboro, were last seen on Saturday, according to Lt. Tyger Benton.

The mother of Ferguson's child told deputies he was going to pick her up and they were then going to pick up their child in Summerville, but he never arrived. She said she sent him a text message and called multiple times Saturday night but he never responded, an incident report states.

Ferguson was believed to be wearing dark blue jeans with either patches or symbols on them and a white and red windbreaker or a white jacket with symbols, Benton said. He is is 5'6", weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and long black hair with braids or dreadlocks and has a gold grill on both top and bottom of his teeth.

Family members reported Blakeney missing Wednesday after seeing Facebook posts about his disappearance, an incident report states. They told deputies Blakeney failed to call his daughter on her birthday, something they said is very abnormal. They said they heard he had gone to the Summerville area but never returned, the report states.

Blakeney is 6' tall and weighs 232 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair with blond dreadlocks.

The men were last seen in the area of Savage Street in a 2017 Nissan Versa with South Carolina license tag NFS403.

If you have seen Ferguson or Blakeney or have any information about their whereabouts please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, reference case number 18-493.

