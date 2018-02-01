Lost and Found: Group set to speak on MLK audio tapes

Martin Luther King Jr. in Kingstree, South Carolina on May 8, 1966. (Source: University of South Carolina)

An announcement set for Thursday afternoon is expected to include the discovery of audio tapes from a speech given by Martin Luther King Jr.

State rep. Wendell Gilliard and relatives of King's wife, Coretta, will be in attendance. The tapes are from a speech King gave in March 1961 in Worchester, Mass.

A volume of published documents related to King show he gave the speech titled "The Question of Progress in the Area of Race Relations" at the Temple Emanuel Community Forum. The speech was broadcasted on radio station WTAG the next night.

Gilliard and other officials will speak about their personal relationship to King as well as what the tapes reveal. The announcement is set for 3 p.m. in front of Saffron's Deli on East Bay Street.

