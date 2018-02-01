Police: Suspect in custody after shots fired into Charleston Smoothie King

A portion of King Street is blocked off Thursday morning in reference to reported shots fired (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

Police block off a portion of King Street in connection with reported shots fired (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

The Smoothie King in the 300 block of King Street with glass shattered. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)

Charleston Police say they have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at a King Street business early Thursday morning.

The initial call about shots fired into the Smoothie King in the 300 block of King Street came in at 5:37 a.m., according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, but say they will do so after charges have been filed.

City police were on-scene for more than an hour processing the scene. Two bullet holes and shattered glass could be seen in the front of the business.

Francis said it appears the shots were fired in an act of vandalism. King Street was also blocked off at Calhoun Street for a period of time.

No one was inside the building at the time the shots were fired, Francis said. No injuries were reported.

