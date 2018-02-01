Police explorer program gives teens a taste of Charleston law enforcement work

The explorer program has been a part of the Charleston police department for more than 40 years. (Source: Charleston Police Department)

Career aspirations for teens across the Lowcountry can vary from doctor to lawyer and beyond. For those who think they want to join law enforcement, the Charleston police department is offering them a chance.

Students between 14 and 20 years old can sign up to learn about first-hand police work through the "police explorer" program. The organization has been part of the Charleston police department for more than 40 years,

The group meets weekly on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants are taught hands-on procedure with traffic stops, crash investigations and crime scene processing among other skills. The "explorers" also participate in uniformed ride-alongs with officers. If applying for college, the group also represents the police department at community events which count for community service hours.

Anyone who wants to participate has to apply for the program. Applicants must be between 14 and 20 years old with no criminal record, in good standing (minimum B average) as a student, be a non-smoker, and must be available Mondays for regular meetings and some Saturdays.

The program is free if the student is already in a Boy Scout troop or else $25 annually. Anyone who wants more information should contact Sgt. Trevor Shelor at 843-769-7407 or ShelorT@Charleston-SC.gov.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.