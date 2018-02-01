BI-Lo stores offering select discounted heart medications in February

BI-LO has announced a promotion to celebrate heart health in February.

Stores will offer discounts on select generic heart medicines until Feb. 28. Eight generic medications will be offered for $2 while one medication will be free.

“February is Healthy Heart Month and it’s the perfect time to raise awareness of the importance of heart health," Vice President of Pharmacy of Southeastern Grocers, Gary Shields said. "Not everyone has insurance or health benefits that adequately cover prescription medication. This offer makes it easier for our customers to get the prescriptions they need at a great value so they can focus more on their health and less on their wallet.”

The medication offerings are listed below.

$2 Heart Medications:

Metoprolol Tartrate (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg tabs)

Losartan Potassium (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg tabs)

Clonidine Hydrochloride (0.1 mg, 0.2 mg, 0.3 mg tabs)

Furosemide (20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg tabs)

Spironolactone (25 mg, 50 mg tabs)

Hydrochlorothiazide (12.5 mg caps, 25 mg tabs, 50 mg tabs)

Simvastatin (5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg tabs)

Triamterene/Hydrochlorothiazide (37.5-25 mg caps & tabs, 75-50 mg tabs)

Free Heart Medication:

Lisinopril (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg)

