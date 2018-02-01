Lowe's to pay $1,000 bonuses to employees

Lowe's announced bonuses of up to $1,000 for its hourly employees. (Source: Facebook)

Lowe's Companies announced bonuses for its 260,000 hourly employees Thursday.

The home improvement warehouse chain plans to provide one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 for its workers. The bonus will be paid in addition to the company's long-standing, store-level bonus program, according to a release posted on the company's website Thursday.

Lowe's will award the one-time cash bonus to eligible full- and part-time hourly employees across all its U.S. facilities including stores, customer support centers, contact centers and distribution centers.

"We are investing in our employees who make a difference every day in the communities where we live and work," said Robert A. Niblock, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO.

In addition to the company's comprehensive benefits program, eligible full-time hourly and salaried U.S. employees will also qualify to receive:

Ten weeks of paid maternity leave and two weeks of paid parental leave.

An adoption assistance benefit to cover up to $5,000 of expenses related to agency, legal and other fees.

Eligibility to enroll in health benefits sooner, as early as the first of the month following 30 days of service.

Lowe's is the most recent company to announce $1,000 bonuses. Others include Bank Of America, Comcast and Walmart.

