Lowe's to pay $1,000 bonuses to employees

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Lowe's Companies announced bonuses for its 260,000 hourly employees Thursday.

The home improvement warehouse chain plans to provide one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 for its workers. The bonus will be paid in addition to the company's long-standing, store-level bonus program, according to a release posted on the company's website Thursday.  

Lowe's will award the one-time cash bonus to eligible full- and part-time hourly employees across all its U.S. facilities including stores, customer support centers, contact centers and distribution centers.

"We are investing in our employees who make a difference every day in the communities where we live and work," said Robert A. Niblock, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. 

In addition to the company's comprehensive benefits program, eligible full-time hourly and salaried U.S. employees will also qualify to receive:

  • Ten weeks of paid maternity leave and two weeks of paid parental leave.
  • An adoption assistance benefit to cover up to $5,000 of expenses related to agency, legal and other fees.
  • Eligibility to enroll in health benefits sooner, as early as the first of the month following 30 days of service.

Lowe's is the most recent company to announce $1,000 bonuses.  Others include Bank Of America, Comcast and Walmart. 

