5 Around Town: Oysters, reptiles, surf films, and a half marathon

February kicks off around the Lowcountry with oyster roasts, a half marathon, a reptile festival, and the chance to restock on school supplies.

Save the Light Half Marathon

Runners will catch a glimpse of the Morris Island Lighthouse as the race along Folly Beach Saturday morning.

The Save the Light Half Marathon and 5K races both start and end at the Folly Beach Pier. The annual races support the grassroots organization working to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse.

Both races begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $50 for the Half Marathon and $30 for the 5K. Runners can still register on race day between 7 and 8 a.m. Click here for more details.

Pup Bowl

Before the big game on Sunday, the Charleston Animal Society wants fans to enjoy a four-legged football game on Saturday.

The CAS teamed up with Mount Pleasant Towne Center to host the Pup Bowl near Old Navy from 12 to 3 p.m. The family event will feature two teams of adoptable puppies facing off on the gridiron. It also includes music and dancing, activities for children, and fund-raising for CAS. Click here for more information.

Repticon

Snakes and other reptiles are slithering their way into Mount Pleasant this weekend.

Repticon is coming back to the Omar Shrine Center for shows Saturday and Sunday. The reptile and exotic animal expo is a family-friendly event featuring vendors, breeders, and educators. Repticon is not only an opportunity to learn more about these animals but also the chance to shop for a new pet. Hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals will be for sale.

Repticon is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages five to 12, and children younger than 5 get in for free. Click here for more information.

Sullivan's Island Fire and Rescue Oyster Roast

Oysters will be roasted and ready for shucking on Sullivan's Island Saturday night.

The annual Sullivan's Island Fire and Rescue Oyster Roast will be under the Big Tin/Fish Fry Shack near Fort Moultrie from 5 to 8 p.m. It features all-you-can-eat singles, hot dogs, and fish stew. It will also include live music and a jump castle for kids.

Admission is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Click here for more information.

Shuckin' for Shelter Oyster Roast

The Carolina Youth Development Center will be serving up oysters to support a residential shelter for children in Berkeley County.

The annual Shuckin' for Shelter Oyster Roast is Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Oakley Farms. The fundraiser benefits the Callen-Lacey Center for Children. Callen-Lacey has been providing services in Berkeley County since 1998.

Tickets are $25 and include all-you-can-eat oysters, music, activities for kids and other food as well. Children 12 and younger get in free. Click here to buy tickets and for more information on the Carolina Youth Development Center.

Surf & Ale Bash

The waves will be crashing on the big screen Friday at the Charleston Music Hall.

The Carolina Surf Film Festival's first event of the year combines boards and beer. The 4th annual Surf and Ale Bash is Friday at 7 p.m. The evening will include five surfing films, craft brews, and food. Prizes will be raffled off to raise money for the Charleston Surfrider Foundation.

Tickets are $10. Click here for a full list of films and to purchase tickets online.

Repack the Backpack

Parents can restock their kids with school supplies on Sunday at the Danny Jones Gym in North Charleston.

The annual Repack the Backpack sponsored by BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid helps students replenish their school supplies for the rest of the year. The free event from 2 to 5 p.m. includes school supplies, health screenings, snacks, and entertainment. The first 500 students to arrive will get a free backpack.

Star Wars Night with the Stingrays

The force should be strong with the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night.

The Rays are holding a Star Wars-themed night when the Orlando Solar Bears come to town. The night will feature a Light Up Sword Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans. The Stingrays will also wear special jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit Charleston Habitat For Humanity.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Click here for more information and to buy tickets online.

