Alissa Holmes

Professional Experience:

Before coming to Live 5, I worked as a morning reporter in Augusta, GA for over a year. During my time in Augusta I was voted Augusta Magazine's "Best Local TV Reporter."



News Philosophy:

I believe that the duty of local journalists is to foster community by sharing stories that inform, create change, and enlighten. "Storytelling is ultimately the only way to share with our tribesmen what it means to be human, express the indefinable feelings that unite human experiences."

Hometown:: I was born and raised in Charleston! I graduated from James Island Charter High School. I also attended The Charleston County School of the Arts.

Education:

I graduated from the University of South Carolina where I majored in Broadcast Journalism and Theater.



Family:

I have a huge family! My parents live in Charleston but my family stretches as far as the Caribbean.



Hobbies & Interests:

I love performing arts! I started acting as a child. I got involved in theater at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School, then went on to major in theater at SOA and in college. I've done a number of plays with Charleston Stage Company. When I'm not in the newsroom, there's a good chance you'll catch me at Pure Theater or at the Dockstreet. I also enjoy traveling. I've been to over 10 countries including Ghana and most of the Caribbean. I hope to make it to at least 40 countries by the age of 31!



Favorite Books/Music:

I read for two hours every day after work and I have to read in order to fall asleep. My favorite genre is biographies. The Autobiography of Malcolm X is one of my favorites.



Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

The rich culture of the Lowcountry is the best, hands down. I'm grateful to have grown up surrounded by the Gullah/Geechie culture. The historical significance of the city makes Charleston one of the best places on earth.



Most interesting assignment:

My first day reporting was during the 2018 snowpocalypse. Interesting, to say the least!

