SC Aquarium receives large donation to expand sea turtle exhibit

A significant donation to the South Carolina Aquarium will help expand its sea turtle area with a new educational exhibit.

Ingevity, a Charleston-based manufacturing company, has pledged $300,000 to help fund a new "respond gallery."

The area will include digital elements, art and a collection of plastics removed from sea turtles to further warn guest about the harm that the material can have on the environment.

"Ingevity's sustainability efforts extend beyond our facilities into the communities where we operate," Ingevity President and CEO Michael Wilson said in a statement. "Our goal is to purify, protect and enhance the world around us. The "Respond Gallery" ties into Ingevity's goals by highlighting ways we can all make an impact and protect the environment. We're enthusiastic about the development of this interactive space and the awareness it will bring to the community."

The money will also go toward protecting animals which are injured by plastic pollution.

"You don't have to look any farther than patients in our Sea Turtle Care Center to realize the devastating impact plastic pollution has on our oceans and streams," South Carolina Aquarium President and CEO Kevin Mills said in a statement. "We're grateful to Ingevity for responding to the call and helping us to educate the public about responsible consumption."

