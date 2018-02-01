Goose Creek names South Pointe's Winstead new head football coach

South Pointe defensive coordinator Jason Winstead has been named the new head football coach at Goose Creek the school announced on Thursday morning.

Winstead has spent the last 7 seasons with the Stallions being an integral part of 5 state championship teams.

He replaces Chris Candor who was let go after 3 seasons as the Gators head coach. Candor went 14-19 in his time in Goose Creek going from a 9 win season and reaching the state semifinal game in 2015 to winning just 2 games in 2017.

Winstead has coached some big name players in his time at South Pointe including former #1 overall pick in the NFL draft Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore who's about to play in his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots on Sunday.