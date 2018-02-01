Police seeking to identify woman in connection to stolen credit card used at KFC

Investigators are attempting to identify a woman in connection to a stolen credit card that was used at a Lowcountry fast food restaurant.

Charleston police are investigating the theft of two credit cards on Jan. 7 from the James Island area. One of the cards was later used at a KFC in Summerville on Jan. 8.

CPD officials released pictures which they say shows a woman who might have information that could assist with the investigation.

If you have any information on who this person might be you are asked to call the CPD Team 3 office at 843-720-3916, by email at cherryt@charleston-sc.gov or murrays@charleston-sc.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

