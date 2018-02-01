Deputies seeking to identify suspect in Lowcountry vehicle break-ins

Quantcast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators are asking the public's help to identify a man suspected in a series of car break-ins that happened in Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island on Thursday. 

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office say surveillance cameras captured photos of a man wanted for questioning, and a red van.  

"Through further investigation, deputies have learned the vehicle in question is a 2014 Toyota Sienna with tag number KFJ-257 and has been recently reported stolen in Myrtle Beach," GCSO officials said. 

If you have any information you are asked to call 843-546-5102.

