Authorities arrest Ladson man on multiple child pornography charges

Authorities have arrested a Ladson man who faces multiple child pornography charges.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 33-year-old Joshua A. Dawson on twelve charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, Dawson engaged in sexually explicit communication with and traveled to meet someone he believed to be a minor.

Dawson was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and four counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

