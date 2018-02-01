Students arrested after rifle, drugs found during K-9 sweep at W. Ashley High School

Investigators say officers have arrested two West Ashley High School students after drugs and a rifle were found in their vehicles at the school's parking lot.

According to Charleston police, the items were found Thursday during a K-9 sweep which was requested by school officials.

Officers were searching the student parking lot when the K-9 unit alerted officers to several cars.

"An administrative search was done of those vehicles," police said.

A report states that officers found a gram of marijuana and a rifle in one of the vehicles, and prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in another vehicle.

"The drivers of the vehicles are 17-year-old Kyle Salter and 17-year-old Leslie Kahle," Charleston police officials said.

Salter is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a weapon on school property.

Kahle is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

Both students were locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

School district officials say the students will be disciplined per the district's code of conduct policy.

