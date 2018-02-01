Bucs win convincingly against High Point

Charleston Southern shot 53 percent and placed four players in double figures to control the game throughout and defeat High Point, 83-74, Thursday at the Buc Dome.

CSU (9-13, 4-7 Big South) took the lead for good on a Travis McConico three-pointer with 7:31 left in the first half and answered every High Point (10-12, 5-6 Big South) surge to avenge a 21-point road loss to the Panthers on Jan. 6. McConico posted a career-high 18 points, while Christian Keeling pumped in 23 to pace a balanced effort that saw the Bucs match a season high (against Division I competition) with 16 assists.

CSU put the game away with a 15-6 run after High Point pulled within three points courtesy of a 7-0 spurt. Deontaye Buskey started the decisive sequence with a layup and Sean Price capped it with a triple form the corner to stake CSU to a 70-58 advantage at the 3:48 mark. The Panthers came no closer than seven the rest of the way as CSU collected its second consecutive win.

“I give a lot of credit to our guys,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said afterward. “We know High Point’s a very talented team with a lot of offensive firepower and they got us pretty good there so we were excited about to the opportunity to see if we could improve. We still a have a lot to work on but we’re getting to the point where we’re seeing some improvement.”

“I thought our execution was terrific and we hit some big shots down the stretch,” Radebaugh continued. “We’ve really emphasized being calm late and relaxing to just play. Our guys are starting to do that and we’re excited about continuing to grow.”



-per CSU Athletics