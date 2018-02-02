Cougars Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll

The College of Charleston baseball team has been picked to finish third in the race for the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association regular season title, and redshirt junior Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) has headlines four Cougars on the Preseason All-CAA Team as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year.

McRae burst onto the scene in 2017 with career-highs of 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a .310 batting average while accounting for 30 of his 63 RBIs with two outs. The sweet-swinging slugger was also selected to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America First Team.

Joining McRae on the Preseason All-CAA Team are senior third baseman Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) and senior reliever Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.), while junior starter Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) earned an Honorable Mention nod.

Richter led the CAA with a .363 batting average last season to go along with a team-high .441 on-base percentage. Love posted a 3-4 record with two saves and a 3.39 earned run average in 26 appearances – including four starts. Sisk enters his junior season as the likely ace of the Cougar pitching staff after going 5-2 last season with a 3.72 earned run average, and 47 strikeouts in 75 innings of work.

UNC Wilmington has been picked as the favorite to capture the 2018 CAA regular season total in a vote of the league’s head coaches. The Seahawks received 62 points, and six first-place nods to beat out No. 2 Delaware’s totals of 51 points and three first-place votes. Charleston was third with 47 points, followed by Northeastern (43) in fourth. Elon and William & Mary were tied for fifth with 37 points, followed by James Madison (23), Hofstra (13), and Towson (11).

2018 CAA BASEBALL PRESEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. UNCW (6 first-place votes) 62

2. Delaware (3 first-place votes) 51

3. College of Charleston 47

4. Northeastern 43

5. Elon 37

William & Mary 37

7. James Madison 23

8. Hofstra 13

9. Towson 11

2018 PRESEASON ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM

Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown 2017 Stats

Ryan Jeffers, UNCW C Jr. Raleigh, N.C. .328, 10 HR, 32 RBI

Nick Patten, Delaware 1B Jr. Butler, Pa. .312, 14 HR, 54 RBI

Scott Holzwasser, Northeastern 2B So. Sudbury, Mass. .260, 7 HR, 30 RBI

Ryne Ogren, Elon SS Jr. Devon, Pa. .350, 21 2B, 33 RBI

Tommy Richter, Col. of Charleston 3B Sr. Wayne, Pa. .363, 1 HR, 26 RBI

Brandon Raquet, William & Mary OF So. Boalsburg, Pa. .337, 3 HR, 25 RBI

Calvin Scott, Delaware OF Sr. Newark, Del. .332, 3 HR, 41 RBI

Adam Sisk, James Madison OF Sr. Fairfax, Va. .337, 11 HR, 41 RBI

Teddy Cillis, Hofstra UT Sr. Latham, N.Y. .280, 6 HR, 27 RBI

Logan McRae, Col. of Charleston DH Jr. Florence, S.C. .310, 17 HR, 63 RBI

Kyle Brnovich, Elon SP So. Milton, Ga. 6-5, 3.10 ERA, 103 K’s

Alex Royalty, UNCW SP Jr. Raleigh, N.C. 9-2, 3.20 ERA, 106 K’s

Carter Love, Col. of Charleston RP Sr. Charlotte, N.C. 3-4, 2 saves, 3.39 ERA

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Logan McRae, College of Charleston

Honorable Mention: Hayden Platt, C, Elon; Hunter Smith, C, William & Mary; Mikey Riesner, 2B, Hofstra; Richie Palacios, SS, Towson; Max Burt, SS, Northeastern; Diaz Nardo, 3B, Delaware; Kevin Mohollen, OF, Delaware; Charlie McConnell, OF, Northeastern; Ryan Hall, OF, William & Mary; Fox Semones, UT, James Madison; Brian Christian, SP, Northeastern; Evan Sisk, SP, Col. of Charleston; Clark Cota, RP, UNCW