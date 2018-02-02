Quantcast

Cougars Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll

Cougars Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll

CHARLESTON, SC -

The College of Charleston baseball team has been picked to finish third in the race for the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association regular season title, and redshirt junior Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) has headlines four Cougars on the Preseason All-CAA Team as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year.

McRae burst onto the scene in 2017 with career-highs of 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a .310 batting average while accounting for 30 of his 63 RBIs with two outs. The sweet-swinging slugger was also selected to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America First Team.

Joining McRae on the Preseason All-CAA Team are senior third baseman Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) and senior reliever Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.), while junior starter Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) earned an Honorable Mention nod.

Richter led the CAA with a .363 batting average last season to go along with a team-high .441 on-base percentage. Love posted a 3-4 record with two saves and a 3.39 earned run average in 26 appearances – including four starts. Sisk enters his junior season as the likely ace of the Cougar pitching staff after going 5-2 last season with a 3.72 earned run average, and 47 strikeouts in 75 innings of work.

UNC Wilmington has been picked as the favorite to capture the 2018 CAA regular season total in a vote of the league’s head coaches. The Seahawks received 62 points, and six first-place nods to beat out No. 2 Delaware’s totals of 51 points and three first-place votes. Charleston was third with 47 points, followed by Northeastern (43) in fourth. Elon and William & Mary were tied for fifth with 37 points, followed by James Madison (23), Hofstra (13), and Towson (11).

2018 CAA BASEBALL PRESEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. UNCW (6 first-place votes)                      62

2. Delaware (3 first-place votes)                51

3. College of Charleston                                47

4. Northeastern                                               43

5. Elon                                                                  37

    William & Mary                                            37

7. James Madison                                            23

8. Hofstra                                                            13

9. Towson                                                           11

2018 PRESEASON ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM

Player, School                                                   Pos.             Cl.             Hometown               2017 Stats

Ryan Jeffers, UNCW                                        C                   Jr.             Raleigh, N.C.            .328, 10 HR, 32 RBI

Nick Patten, Delaware                                   1B                 Jr.             Butler, Pa.                 .312, 14 HR, 54 RBI

Scott Holzwasser, Northeastern                2B                 So.            Sudbury, Mass.       .260, 7 HR, 30 RBI

Ryne Ogren, Elon                                              SS                 Jr.             Devon, Pa.                .350, 21 2B, 33 RBI

Tommy Richter, Col. of Charleston           3B                 Sr.             Wayne, Pa.               .363, 1 HR, 26 RBI

Brandon Raquet, William & Mary              OF                So.            Boalsburg, Pa.          .337, 3 HR, 25 RBI

Calvin Scott, Delaware                                   OF                Sr.             Newark, Del.            .332, 3 HR, 41 RBI

Adam Sisk, James Madison                          OF                Sr.             Fairfax, Va.                .337, 11 HR, 41 RBI

Teddy Cillis, Hofstra                                        UT                Sr.             Latham, N.Y.            .280, 6 HR, 27 RBI

Logan McRae, Col. of Charleston              DH                Jr.             Florence, S.C.           .310, 17 HR, 63 RBI

Kyle Brnovich, Elon                                          SP                 So.            Milton, Ga.               6-5, 3.10 ERA, 103 K’s

Alex Royalty, UNCW                                        SP                 Jr.             Raleigh, N.C.            9-2, 3.20 ERA, 106 K’s

Carter Love, Col. of Charleston                  RP                 Sr.             Charlotte, N.C.        3-4, 2 saves, 3.39 ERA

CAA Preseason Player of the Year:  Logan McRae, College of Charleston

Honorable Mention:  Hayden Platt, C, Elon; Hunter Smith, C, William & Mary; Mikey Riesner, 2B, Hofstra; Richie Palacios, SS, Towson; Max Burt, SS, Northeastern; Diaz Nardo, 3B, Delaware; Kevin Mohollen, OF, Delaware; Charlie McConnell, OF, Northeastern; Ryan Hall, OF, William & Mary; Fox Semones, UT, James Madison; Brian Christian, SP, Northeastern; Evan Sisk, SP, Col. of Charleston; Clark Cota, RP, UNCW

