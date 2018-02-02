Beck’s Basket Gives CCU Overtime Win at Texas State

Demario Beck only scored four points, but it was his basket with one second left in overtime that gave Coastal Carolina a 56-54 win at Texas State.



The win pushes CCU’s win streak to four consecutive heading to Texas Arlington.

Neither team shot the ball very well as both team’s defenses controlled the pace of the game.

CCU finished the game shooting 34 percent, hitting 19 of their 56 field goals. The Chants only hit seven of their 24 three point field goals and hit 11 of its 14 free throws (79%).

Artur Labinowicz paced the Chanticleers with 14 points. Zac Cuthbertson was able to knock in 12 points to go with his five rebounds.

Jaylen Shaw also hit double digits finishing with 10 points and a team-high four assists.

CCU’s defense held the Bobcats to 33 percent shooting (17-51). After hitting five three point field goals in the first half, CCU’s defense held Texas State to none in the second half. Texas State finished the game hitting five of their 25 three point field goals (20%). They were 15-of-20 at the free throw line.

The Chants (11-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) had a chance to win it in regulation but Shaw’s runner from the right side went in and came out at the horn sending the game into the extra period even at 49.

CCU scored first with Beck knocking down two free throws to put CCU up 51-49. After a Texas State basket, freshman Tre Brown connected on a three to give the Chants a 54-51 lead with 2:38 left.

Texas State (14-10/ 7-4 Sun Belt) was able to even the score on a free throw and a basket and had possession of the ball holding for the final shot when they turned the ball over with 15 seconds left. That left the ball in Shaw’s hands once again, but instead of taking the final shot this time he hit a streaking Beck going to the basket for the game winner.

Texas State’s Nijal Pearson had a game-high 16 points. Tyler Blount and Alex Peacock scored 10 points each.

CCU was able to take a 24-23 lead into the locker room in a defensive first half in which both teams only managed to shoot 36 percent from the field.

Labinowicz had eight points and Cuthbertson added six.

Blount had seven to lead Texas State and Peacock scored six. The Bobcats came into the game averaging 6.1 three point field goals per game, but managed to hit five of 14 in the first half.



CCU out rebounded the home team 18-15, but turned the ball over 11 times to hurt their offensive opportunities.

The Chants will continue the current Texas road trip when they travel up the road to Arlington to face Texas Arlington. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3 with a 5:15 tip. The game is also scheduled to be seen on ESPN3.