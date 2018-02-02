Coroner identifies man killed on Ashley Phosphate Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident (Source: AP)

The Dorchester County Coroner identified the man who was struck and killed Thursday night by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Richard Nailing, 62, was struck while in the roadway at approximately 8:05 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Brouthers said Nailing died at the scene.

Nailing was trying to cross the street at Stratton Drive when he was hit by a 2016 Hyundai, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, Jones said.

The case remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

