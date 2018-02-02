SCHP investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Ashley Phosphate Road

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday night.

A pedestrian was trying to cross the street at Stratton Drive when they were hit by a Hyundai and later died according to the agency. 

The coroner will release the name of the victim, the SCHP said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

