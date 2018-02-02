Boeing SC to host Qatari dignitaries Friday

Boeing is set to have a special guest Friday (Source: WCSC)

Boeing will host a high-ranking delegation at its North Charleston headquarters Friday.

A group of Qatari dignitaries including the Qatar ambassador to the United States will meet with local government officials and receive a tour of the site. A luncheon for the group is also scheduled.

The guest list includes Deputy Prime Minister His Excellency Sheikh Mohammad bin Abd al-Rahman Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker, and Qatar Ambassador to the U.S. His Excellency Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani.

This is the second significant foreign visit in as many weeks after a large delegation of officials from China visited last week.

