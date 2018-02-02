Suspicious laptop causes extended evacuation at Charleston International Airport

People re-enter the security line at CHS after the suspicious package report. (Source: viewer)

A laptop with a suspicious battery was the cause of an evacuation of Charleston International Airport according to Charleston Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell.

"We found a suspicious device this morning around 5 a.m. It was suspicious enough that we called in EOD to look at it. We took all the precautions in the world," Campbell said. "Everything went off exactly as the protocol called for."

One person is being held in connection with the incident but nobody has been arrested, Campbell said.

Operations are returning to normal at Charleston International Airport after Authorities investigated a suspicious package Friday morning, causing roughly a two-hour delay.

The entrance to the airport has reopened and traffic that was backed up for a period of time past Boeing because of the incident has begun to move again.

Passengers reported that they were taken back out through security with many waiting on a parking deck while authorities investigated the package.

Airport operations are resuming. Expect lines as we work to get you travels under way today. Please check your flight status with your airline. Thank you for your patience. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) February 2, 2018

The entrance to the Airport is now open. We are able to get up to the passenger drop off. @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/GYN6dfT41T — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) February 2, 2018

TSA lines moved quickly as passengers re-entered.

A witness on-scene, Sandy Messer, said she was getting ready to go through security Friday morning when she saw people coming out.

"We just moved outside to the parking deck," she said.

Another viewer, Chris, said he was dropping off his cousin at the airport.

"Basically all the sudden we just heard 'code black' come over an intercom," he said. "Then all the sudden the shops started closing down. Security started pushing people outside."

Multiple Charleston County deputies were headed toward the airport on International Boulevard as well.

The call came in at 5:23 a.m.

Below is a Facebook Live report from the scene.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.