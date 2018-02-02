Suspicious laptop causes extended evacuation at Charleston International Airport

Operations are returning to normal at Charleston International Airport.More >>
A man who was out on bond for attempted murder in Charleston County was re-arrested Thursday because drugs were found in the same car where he was a passenger.More >>
Colleton County authorities responded to a fatal house fire Friday morning.More >>
Construction on a new hospital coming to Berkeley County is almost finished.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday night.More >>
